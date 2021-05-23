Police officer caught stealing computer at Police Headquarters in Sunyani

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Police Corporal Tanye Christopher of the regional visibility, Bono Region has been arrested for stealing a Computer monitor and a system unit from the Police Headquarters in Sunyani.

According to Police sitrep, Corporal Tanye Christopher was exposed by a colleague Sergent Daniel Nketia who visited Corporal Tanye Christopher who failed to attend duty from 9th to 15th May 2021 at the Police Headquarters.



Sergent Daniel Nketia upon spotting the Samsung monitor and Zebra system unit computer with inscriptions of the Ghana Police Service boldly written on it in his room reported the issue and led the District Commander together with a team of investigators from the District CID Sunyani to Regional headquarters and identified a Samsung monitor and one Zebra system unit computer as the items he stole from the ICT centre.



Corporal Tanye Christopher was brought to the station for questioning and his investigation caution statement was taken.

He admitted having stolen the items and quickly returned same after he received a phone call from the station officer.



Corporal Tanye Christopher released to the station officer to produce him on Monday 26/05/2021 to be paraded before the District Commander for redress.