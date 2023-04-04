5
Police officer drowns in abandoned Asanko mine

Police Drown Police officer with the Ashanti South Police Command

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Police officer with the Ashanti South Police Command is confirmed dead when he fell into an abandoned mine at Asanko Gold Ghana Ltd operational jurisdiction at Amansie District in the Ashanti region.

The unfortunate incident according to close sources among the management of the large scale mining firm occurred on Monday 3rd April 2023 evening.

The officer, according to a police source, was among a team of police personnel deployed to undertake an unexplained police security operation within the Asanko Gold Ghana Ltd mining firm area but unfortunately fell into a deep pit covered with stagnant water.

Management of the Manso based Asanko mining firm in collaboration with the Ashanti regional police command are expected to issue detailed information on the demise of the police officer on duty.

