Police officer in trouble for insulting Akufo-Addo, Bawumia on Facebook

President Akufo-Addo is the Commander-in-Chief of the Security apparatus in the country

• Corporal Frederick Kwaku Dzemeki insulted the president and his vice on social media

• Without specifically mentioning Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, he labelled them as Number 1 and 2



• He was arrested and made to face the disciplinary committee of the Ghana Police Service



A police officer has gotten himself on the wrong side of the law after he reportedly maligned the Commander-in-Chief and his vice on the popular social media platform, Facebook.



Corporal Frederick Kwaku Dzemeki who is stationed at Prampram was detained for misconduct by the Tema Regional Police Command after he insulted President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia during an online show hosted by former Angel Broadcasting Network presenter, Captain Smart.

The notice which came by Police wireless message was sighted by Kasapafmonline.com.



Reacting to the show, Corporal Dzemeki wrote “Our leaders are very stupid and stubborn. They don’t reason at all. Ghana is sick. Number 1 is sick and number two too is sick,” in the comment section.



He sanctioned after facing disciplinary action by the Ghana Police Service.



He was released on Thursday but ordered to report to the Regional Police headquarters today, Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10:00Hrs to come before the Deputy Police Commander for further action.