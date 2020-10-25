Police officer killed at check point in Central Region

File photo: The 39-year-old Sergeant was stationed at Apam District Police Command

An on-duty Police officer in the Central Region has died after he was ran over by a truck.

The 39-year-old Sergeant Salifu Hifzullah stationed at Apam District Police Command was crushed to death at Gomoa Manso Check Point on the Winneba-Cape Coast Highway.



According the Central Regional Police, the suspect, driver Francis Akese, 50 was in charge of a Samsung Yamouzine Truck, with the registration number CR 319-11 from Mankessim towards Apam with two persons on board.



Upon reaching a section of the road near Greenfield Police Snap Check Point, the driver refused to stop when signaled and knocked down the officer.

The Police officer was seriously injured and was rushed to Apam Catholic Hospital but died while receiving treatment.



Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong told the media that, the driver has been detained to assist investigation.



She said the body of the officer has been moved from Gomoa Apam Catholic Hospital to the Police Hospital morgue.