Police officer lynched for stabbing 2 people to death at Basa in Bono East Region

File photo: Reports say the officer had started developing mental issues

Correspondence from Bono East Region

A police officer with the Ghana Police Serve has allegedly been lynched by a mob at Basa in the Sene East District of the Bono East region.



The officer identified only as Kusi was killed after he reportedly stabbed two people with a knife to death.



The deceased are Nana Osei Owusu, the Gyaasehene of the Basa Traditional Council, and a self-styled prophetess identified as Mama Sarah.



According to residents, the officer suspected to be mentally unstable has been terrorising co-tenants and other neighbours for some time now.



A resident who identified himself as Stephen told GhanaWeb in a phone interview that Kusi started his usual routine around 12:30 pm on Thursday, September 24 but this time around it became fatal.



He revealed that Kusi in a fit of rage stabbed Mama Sarah and subsequently stabbed Nana Osei Owusu who had gone to the scene to try and restore calm in the stomach.

Realising that his life was in danger, he rushed to the Basa Police Station to seek refuge but he was pursued by some angry crowd and lynched.



“The man has been like that for some time now. It has become a routine as he will be terrorising neighbours but this time around he stabbed two people in fury. He ran to the police station but he was chased there and beaten to death.”



The bodies of the three deceased persons have been deposited at the Kwame Danso Government Hospital.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Abraham Mbanye, in an interview confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb and said security operatives are on the crowd to restore calm.



He, however, refused to give further details as he disclosed it is a security issue and has to be handled properly.



Meanwhile, independent checks by GhanaWeb reveal that a joint military and police patrol teams have been dispatched to the area to try and restore calm.