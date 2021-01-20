Police officer shot dead in daylight robbery attack near Obuasi

Media reports named the officer as Martin Baba though officers were yet to disclose his identity

An on-duty officer has died after armed men attacked a bullion van on Tuesday morning, the Ghana Police Service has said.

The officer was part of the occupants in the vehicle which was transporting an undisclosed amount of money from Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Central Region to New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.



The robbers who had laid siege at Nyankomaso, a community on the Obuasi-Dunkwa-on-Offin stretch started firing indiscriminately into the vehicle when the occupants attempted to speed off as they were ordered to pull over.



The officer who sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the process was confirmed dead at the scene.



District Police Commander for Obuasi Supt Fii Ochil who confirmed the incident to dailymailgh.com. said the robbers made away with an unspecified amount of money.



“They shot the policeman and took away the cash they were carrying; the driver and one other security personnel did not sustain any gunshot wounds but they were taken to the AGA Hospital for treatment”, Supt Ochil disclosed to dailymailgh.com.

“But the policeman was hit by the bullet and he died instantly; he is currently at the morgue”, he added.



Media reports named the officer as Martin Baba though officers were yet to disclose his identity. The report said his AK 47 assault rifle was also made away by the armed gang.



His death has shocked his colleagues as the police launch a manhunt to get the suspects arrested.



“Investigations are ongoing…we are appealing to the communities around to provide information to get the perpetrators arrested”, Supt Fii Ochil told dailymailgh.com.