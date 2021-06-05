Police officer, soldier fight in public at Osu

The incident occured at the Osu Presby Church Bus Stop

A Police Officer has sustained cuts on his eye after he got into a physical fight with a military officer.

The incident occurred at the Osu Bus Stop around the Osu Presby Church on Friday evening when he attempted handcuffing a Military officer for obstructing his lawful duty.



The Police Officer is said to have stopped a truck pusher for a road traffic offence, but the Military officer is said to have asked the truck pusher who had loaded crates of drinks for a funeral ceremony to go.



The Military Officer (who was not in his uniform) also insulted the Police Officer. He followed him to his car and attempted to handcuff him.

This resulted in a physical exchange between the two, the Police officer sustained cuts on his eye.



The Military Officer with car registration number GT 3048-19 speed off after the exchanges.



