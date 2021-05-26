Police officers accused of killing and burying 48-year-old man remanded

The suspects are to reappear before the court on Thursday, June 3, 2021

• This is the third time the suspects have been denied bail by the court

• They include three police officers and two individuals



• Another suspect has however been granted bail by the court on health grounds



His Lordship Jojo Hagan of the Sunyani Magistrate Court has once again remanded into prison, three police officers and two other persons accused of assaulting a 48-year-old, Abu Gbahara, to death before secretly burying him.



The deceased was a suspect in the custody of the Seikwa Police.



This will be the third time the suspects have been remanded into custody since their arrest.

One of the suspects, a 59-year-old banker at Nkoranman Rural Bank was, however, granted bail by the court on health grounds.



The remanded suspects are General Constable Ebenezer Akuffo, 24, General Corporal Williams Akussung, 38, Chief Inspector Eric Aforo, 48, all police officers at the Seikwa station; Reuben Obeng, 22, and Aaron Abbey, 21, security guards.



They have all been asked to reappear before the court on Thursday, June 3, 2021, to enable police to complete investigations into the matter.



“The case has been adjourned because the police are not done with their investigations, and a case of this nature needs thorough investigation. The bail granted to the third accused person was granted by the Sunyani High Court 2 based on a motion filed by councils for the third accused person, and the court granted him bail due to health reasons. The court adjourned the bail cases of the rest of the accused persons to the third of June,” Inspector Emmanuel Sampson, a representative of the prosecutor in the case speaking to Citi News noted.



The deceased was arrested and kept in police custody for allegedly smashing the windscreen of a car belonging to the Manager of the Nkoraman Rural Bank with a stone.

The 48-year-old after the incident was allegedly beaten by the security officers of the bank and later sent to the police station after they realized he was getting weak.



Reports indicate the suspect became very ill after the police, allegedly, also subjected him to severe assault while in their custody.



He was subsequently rushed to the Seikwa Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.



The police officers allegedly failed to take his body to the morgue for keeps but ended up burying him secretly.