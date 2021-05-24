Police officers now wear ‘Osama Bin Laden-like beards, ear and nose rings’ – Kwesi Pratt alleges

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

• Kwesi Pratt Jnr believes some security officers look unkempt

• He believes it is as a result of absorbing some vigilante groups into the National Security



• The governing NPP has justified why some Delta Force members are now working with the National Security



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper has alleged that some police officers walk about with what he calls “Osama Bin Laden-like beards, earrings and nose rings”.



According to him, absorbing vigilante groups into the security agencies explains why the officers appear unkempt.



“Now you see policemen or people in police uniforms or dress as police officers wearing Osama Bin Laden-like beards, earrings and nose rings, now we know why and we know why they have been used to terrorize people especially during election periods.



“This is clearly unacceptable. It is not about their being Ghanaians because all the others were also Ghanaians, so, if we are going to absorb Ghanaians into the National Security system, then all the vigilante groups should have been absorbed into the National Security system,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr said on the Alhaji and Alhaji show monitored by GhanaWeb.

He added that the admission by some governing NPP members that Delta Force are now working as National Security officers is scandalous.



Pratt said he is very frightened to have heard that vigilante groups have been absorbed into the National Security though there are efforts by the law system to rid them of political circles.



“Some of us were naïve to think that the vigilante groups have been banned. [We’ve] heard that NPP vigilante groups were not disbanded; they were absorbed into state security and the excuse is that they are Ghanaians and they are entitled to work; what about the NDC vigilante groups, are they from Mozambique? Are they not Ghanaians too? Are they not entitled to work?” Kwesi Pratt Jnr asked.



“When we were deceived that vigilante groups were being disbanded, only NDC vigilante groups were being disbanded and that the rest were only given more authority or legitimacy by absorbing them into state security. Are we not frightened?” he quizzed further.



Pratt could not comprehend why Delta Force members will be absorbed into the National Security and be given weapons as well as state security uniforms to continue operating.



He said, “If you absorb the Delta Force into National Security, what will they be doing in the National Security if not the business of Delta Force? Are we not frightened?”