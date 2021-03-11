Police officers punished over slay video

A photo of the 5 'sexy' police officers

Five female Police officers from the Ahafo region are facing disciplinary action by the service for their inappropriate use of Police berets.

The officers were seen in a video wearing jumpsuits with their berets while serving as bridesmaids for one of their colleagues last week. The short video shows the officers singing in a jubilant mood.



Starr News sources at the Police headquarters say the administration is livid over the incident and has ordered the women to go back to the police training school in Pwalugu where their sanctions will be executed. Diana Kumi, Lydia Adu, Agnes Kyere, Winifred Aboagyewaa and Barbara Botchway, all constables, are to undergo eight weeks of intensive training at the school.

Sources at the Police headquarters say they have abused provisions in the Police Uniform Code, Police Code of Ethics and the administration’s policy on social media use.



They have apologised to the IGP and Service for their conduct, the source noted.