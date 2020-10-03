Police officers who commit criminal acts would not be spared

Lance Corporal Bright Akosah was involved in a robbery killing one person

Commissioner of Police (COP) Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director General, Criminal Investigations Department (CID), says officers who indulge in criminal activities would be prosecuted.

“No officer who commits a criminal act would be spared,” COP Yeboah told a press conference in Accra on Friday to throw light on the arrest of General Lance Corporal Bright Akosah, who allegedly shot and killed a taxi driver at Adjin Kotoku after robbing him of his vehicle.



Lance Corporal Akosah, a Police officer with the SWAT Unit at the Regional Police Headquarters in Accra, is said to have shot 40-year-old Samuel Tawiah, a driver, three times with his service pistol.



Akosah was nabbed together with two other accomplices namely Ebenezer Tetteh and Francis Aidoo aka Keche.



COP Yeboah said on September 12, this year, Akosah went to Pokuase Junction and hired the services of Samuel Tawiah who was then in charge of a Nissan Versa Taxi with registration; GW 6818-20 to send him to his (Akosah’s) site at Adjin Kotoku and the deceased obliged.

The CID Boss said on their way, Tetteh was hiding in a nearby bush so on reaching there, Akosah asked Tawiah to stop.



COP Yeboah said Tetteh emerged from the bush and joined them in the taxi. Akosah shot Tawiah two times and Tetteh pulled him out of the taxi and they dumped him in the bush. Akosah also shot Tawiah for the third to make sure that Tawiah was dead. The suspect left the deceased in the bush and drove away his car.



According to COP Yeboah, Akosah and Tetteh went to Cape Coast with the deceased’s taxi to look for a prospective buyer after agreeing to sell the taxi for GHS8, 000.00.



Akosah, Tetteh and Aidoo have since been put before court and they have been remanded into Police custody.