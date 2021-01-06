Police on heels of man who allegedly shot wife to death

The Eastern Regional Police Command says it is making frantic efforts to get the suspect

A 35-year-old man has allegedly shot his 42-year-old wife Abena Owusuaa to death at Nkronso-Abessim in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, Samuel Gyekye, bolted after the incident.



Police reports say on reaching the scene they found the body of the deceased in a wooden housing structure, lying in a prone position in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound at the back.



A locally manufactured single barrel gun loaded with one BB empty cartridge shell was also found at the scene.

The body has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.



The Eastern Regional Police Command says it is making frantic efforts to get the suspect arrested for questioning.