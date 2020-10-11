Police on manhunt for 13 for murdering NIA official at Sanguli

One Dana Nyogma is said to have shot the deceased in Sangili community

The Yendi Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service has launched a search for 13 suspects identified to have masterminded the killing of a 31-year-old staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) at Sanguli in the Saboba District on Thursday, October 8.

One Dana Nyogma, who allegedly shot and killed the deceased, and 12 others who allegedly mobilized to carry out the attack have since fled the Sanguli community.



In a statement issued by the Northern Region Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, the police are seeking an arrest warrant to publish their names.



According to the statement, calm has since returned to the area as the situation is being monitored by a joint police and military team.

No arrest has been made yet.



On Thursday, October 8, a local Peace Council meeting at Sanguli in the Saboba District was invaded by armed gun men who opened fire on the participants, killing one person.



The Sanguli Community has been battling with insecurity. following a chieftaincy dispute since 2014.