Police on manhunt for Inspector Ahmed Twumasi over Adum murder

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service have embarked on a manhunt for Inspector Ahmed Twumasi over the alleged murder of a 26-year-old mother of one Maa Adwoa at Adum in the Ashanti region.

The police officer, popularly known as Tycoon, is stationed in Manhyia Palace among Palace security.

Mr. Twumasi has been identified as the suspect who murdered a 26-year-old mother of one Maa Adwoa on Thursday 20th April 2023 at Adum in front of Dufie Towers in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The police Inspector is also a member of the Ashanti regional police command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

He allegedly shot his girlfriend (side chick) five times according to police sources over cheating which is closely associated with the deceased.

The deceased, according to a close friend, became furious and broke up with Twumasi Ahmed, the police officer.

The police officer now at large then asked her to forget the issue and begged her to reconsider the breakup decision.

While trying to reconcile with the lady without any sign of progress the suspect then, allegedly, pulled a sidearm and shot her five times until she bled and passed on.

Police sources in Kumasi say their colleague at the moment is at large and they are doing everything to arrest him to assist in investigations.

Other sources from Manhyia Palace also disclosed the suspect after committing the alleged crime, allegedly called a driver in the Palace known as (4040) and briefed him of a crime he has committed on Thursday evening and also served him notice of going to commit suicide.

