Police on manhunt for a lone robber operating in Accra

POLICE ON MANHUNT FOR A LONE ROBBER OPERATING IN SOME PARTS OF ACCRA



The Police would like to assure the public that CCTV footages of a lone robber circulating on social media is a matter already being investigated by the Police.

Police intelligence teams have been working on the matter for some time now to get the suspect arrested to face justice; and we will surely get him.



Additional security measures have also been deployed in the affected communities to prevent similar incidents.



