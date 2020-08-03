General News

Police on manhunt for gang that assaulted, stripped man naked in Upper West Region

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of persons who were captured on a viral video attacking and stripping another man naked in the Upper West Region.

The Upper West Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Gideon Boateng, told the Daily Graphic newspaper that the gang recorded the incident and circulated it on social media.



He said the incident is an infringement on the fundamental human rights of the victim.



"Police have commenced investigations into that issue. We will make sure that the perpetrators will be brought to book," Inspector Boateng told the Daily Graphic.



The incident is said to have occurred in the Upper West Region and a video of the beatings have been circulated on social media.



The victim was seen being beaten by the gang and later stripped naked.

The face of the woman he is said to have wooed is also shown in the video.



The woman is said to be the victim's former girlfriend but the woman is now married to another person.



“Graphic Online gathers that the two were in love and had planned to marry, but the father of the woman objected to their union. This is because the guy was an Ahmadi Muslim whilst the woman belongs to the orthodox.



“Instead, the father agreed for her to marry someone else, he [father] was comfortable with.



“But since the two were still in love, sources tell Graphic Online that anytime the man visits the area, he goes to see the woman and the two sneak out for their private moments, the Daily Graphic report explained.

