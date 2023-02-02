2
Police on manhunt for gold-buying shop robbers

Anti Robbery Squad Of The Ghana Police Service.png File photo: Some officers of the Ghana Police Service

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Police have launched a manhunt for a gang of robbers who attacked a gold-buying shop and shot three people at Ntwitwina near Wassa Nkonya in the Western Region on February 01, 2023.

A special police team comprising investigation, intelligence and operational officers has been deployed to beef up security in the town and surrounding communities, police say.

A statement issued by the police assured the public of getting the robbers arrested to face justice as the police deploy more men to the area to boost the manhunt for the suspects.

The development comes on the back of the arrest of some robbery suspects in the area on January 28, 2023.

The four suspects were arrested by the police in a special anti-robbery operation while they were fleeing the robbery scene.

