Police on manhunt for hit-and-run driver in the Volta Region

Police

Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service (GPA) in Agortime-Ziope district of the Volta region are on a manhunt for a hit-and-run driver who knocked and killed a male fulani on the Ho-Aflao highway.

The accident occured on Saturday, March 4 2023 at about 6 o'clock in the morning near the Agortime-Ziope district assembly bungalows.



According to Inspector Fred Kpanazo of the district Police Command, the victim was found dead at the scene and it's remains has since been deposited at the Ho Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



Police say, the deceased is in his 30s, fair in complexion and wore black trouser, t-shirt, underwear and rubber footwear.

Inspector Kpanazo said all efforts by the police to reach out to the deceased's family to come for the deceased proved futile and as well as the suspect driver is no where to be found.



The police is therefore calling on the general public to report to the Agortime-Ziope police station or the nearest police facility with information that will aid investigations.



The suspect driver is urged to report him or herself to assist in investigation. The issue of hit-and-run of fulanis are common on the Ho-Aflao highway.