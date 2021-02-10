Police on manhunt of two of its personnel over robbery

Two policemen are suspected to have been involved in the case

Two personnel of the Ghana Police Service are being sought after for what is suspected to be their involvement in the robbery of two Burkinabes of $209,172, which is approximately GH¢1.22 million.

Graphic online reports that the amount is from some three kilograms of pure gold the two Burkinabes sold to a client in Accra.



Although sketchy, available details of the incident show that the suspects attacked the Burkinabes at gunpoint at a guest house at Lapaz, called the Classic Guest House.



Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge said that the suspects were said to have arrived at the guest house on board a Ghana Police Service vehicle, with registration number GP 3513.



She added that the two unnamed policemen allegedly collected the money at gunpoint from one of the Burkinabes, identified as Sulenan Sodre, and bolted.



This was followed by a report to the Tesano Police by the victims, after which the Tesano Divisional Police Command took over the investigation of the case.

As a first step to getting the two suspects, the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Afful Boakye-Yiadom, ordered for the immediate arrest of the driver of the vehicle, reports graphic.com.gh.



Furthermore, she explained that every vehicle belonging to the service is assigned to a unit, and that so far, they have been able to identify which unit vehicle was used in that unsanctioned operation.



However, she said that the two policemen in question were yet to be identified adding that the unit to which the said vehicle was assigned had been identified, with the help of the registration number of the vehicle, but the policemen in question were yet to be identified.



But, she assured that with the arrest of the driver, it would facilitate investigations and ascertain the truth or otherwise of the matter.