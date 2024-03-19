Police organise ‘happy hour’ in Atebubu

The Regional Commander (middle) addressing the gathering

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The Atebubu divisional command of the Ghana Police Service has held a get-together dubbed ‘happy hour’ in Atebubu.

The event, which aimed to entertain and motivate the men in uniform, also sought to deepen the relationship between the police and the public.



Welcoming guests to the programme, the Atebubu Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Caesar Abanga, expressed his gratitude to the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders for their support, which has led to a reduction in crime activities in the municipality.



The Bono East Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, A.C.P. Oduro Amaning, called for constructive criticism of the police's work to enhance service delivery.

He stressed the importance of stakeholder communication for effective policing and added that his office is always open to collaboration.



The Brongkyempim band and the regional police band treated guests to some good music while they enjoyed some sumptuous food and drinks.



Present were members of other security organisations as well as invitees from different departments.