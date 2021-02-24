Police personnel heap praises on IGP for procuring 18 brand new welfare buses

A photo of the police welfare scheme cars

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has been hailed by both junior and senior ranks of the Ghana Police Service for making history with reforms at the Welfare Directorate of the service.

The police personnel were elated that he becomes the first in the history of the service to have through the Welfare Scheme of the service procured 18 Toyota Coaster Buses for the use of personnel in all the regions of the country.



At the sidelines of a ceremony to officially hand over the buses to the various Regional Commanders for onward use by the Regional Welfare Scheme, personnel could not hide their appreciation to the police administration for what they described as an honour.



“We no longer have to hire buses for funerals and other social events because we now have some at our disposal. We commend the IGP for his visionary leadership for this historic feet. It has never happened in the history of the Ghana Police Service. This will go a long way to ease the pressure on us each time we are constrained with transport challenges for weddings, funerals”, an Inspector at the event revealed.



Meanwhile, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has urged the various Regional Commanders to use the buses for their intended purposes warning drivers against using the buses for their personnel gains.

“I do not want to see drivers use these buses for their personal errands. These are your buses purchased with your own contributions. If you sit down for drivers to use them for their personal gain, don’t turn round and tell me we have not provided buses for you”, he warned.



On her part, the Director-General of Police Welfare COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah underscored the significance of the fleet indicating that they are meant to provide the welfare needs of personnel.



She added that the buses were purchased from the accumulated profit of monthly contributions of personnel and that any personnel who would need it would be required to apply and also pay a token to help maintain the buses.



COP Maame Yaa Addo-Danquah commended the IGP and the Police Administration for their immense support, which had helped in initiating the gestures for the personnel.