Police personnel warned against going after married women

Ghana police personnel

The Akim Oda Divisional Police Commander, ACP Fleance Senam Adikah, has advised that for there to be peace between the police and the public, newly deployed police personnel must avoid going after married women in the community.

ACP Adikah asserted that new security personnel must adhere to the advice for effective policing and public safety adding that comportment will further deepen the relationship and mutual trust between the police and community members.



The Commander was speaking during the inauguration of a new police station at Akyem Nkwateng in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region according to Daily Graphic.



The facility, which costc GH¢236,126.28, was built under the supervision of the MP and the DCE through the District Assembly's Common Fund (DACF).

The facility, which has separate cells for male and female, is equipped with sanitary facilities and it will serve Akyem Nkwateng and its surrounding communities which include Kuntenase, Dodoworaso, Akumafitaa, Abohemaa, Asuabena, Botwe and Asoase among other communities.



Also, while addressing Chiefs, ACP Fleance Senam Adikah assured that the new police station would augment the police's fight against unlawful acts and ensure sanity in the community.