Police petitioned over alleged attempt to install ‘faceless’chief in Prampram

Prampram is a coastal town in the Greater Accra Region of Ghan

The Paramount Chief of Prampram has appealed to the Ghana Police Service to intervene and avert attempts by some individuals to “enstool” a faceless individual as the chief of the area.

According to the lawyer of the paramount Chief of Prampram, Nana Obiri Boahen, the said actions scheduled to take place on Friday, February 12, 2021, will “definitely generate into mayhem, insecurity and bloodshed.”



He added that Nene Waka III is the only customarily selected, elected and enstooled Chief of the Prampram Traditional Council.



They have therefore appealed to the police to act and in a timely manner to avert the looming danger and tension in Prampram.

Below is the petition



