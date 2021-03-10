Police pick 119 suspects in swoops

File photo

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 119 suspected criminals from various criminal dens, ghettos and streets in the Metropolis.

The one-week exercise, which was directed by the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Aful Boakye Yiadom, swooped on persons across the various divisions in Accra.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise was dubbed, "Operation NO SPACE FOR CRIMINALS.”



She said on "3/2/2021 the Adenta District Command clamped down on the activities of narcotic drug peddlers, pushers and other criminal gangs.”



She said ten male suspects were arrested and that narcotics and other items including lighters, tramadol tablets and packets of cigarettes were retrieved.



Mrs Tenge said in the Nungua District, on March 4, 2021, the Kpeshie Divisional Police Command embarked on a dawn operation within Nungua Municipality and Teshie to clamp down on suspected criminal.

The Police said, in all, 10 suspects were rounded up for being in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.



"In Adabraka, on 05 - 03 - 2021, the Adabraka District Police disrupted activities of miscreants within the jurisdiction," she stated.



On the other hand, five suspects were arrested for loittering and ten unregistered and registered motor bikes were intercepted and impounded for various road traffic offenses.



"At Nima, On 06/03/2021, areas suspected to harbour criminals were swooped on. nine suspects were arrested," DSP Tenge said.



She said Police at Pokuase District Command, on 6/03/2021, also embarked on swoops at Pokuase and its environs and arrested nine drug peddlers.

DSP Tenge said, the team retrieved two gallons of local alcoholic beverage popularly known as ‘akpeteshie’ laced with narcotic substances.



She said the La District Police also picked suspected criminals from their hideouts March 06, 2021 .



DSP Tenge said nine male suspects were involved.



She said Command Osu rounded up 10, Kpeshie 18, James town 19, East Legon nine, and that the exercise was being sustained to ensure criminals “do not have room to operate in Accra and on meaningful people in society.”