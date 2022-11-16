1
Menu
News

Police probe shooting incident at Kenyasi

Ghana Police Logo Service Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Police has said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region, Tuesday, 15th November 2022, which resulted in the death of one person and injury to four others.

Following the incident, some members of the community went on rampage in the town causing destruction to two vehicles.

Police have intensified law, order and security operations in the area and calm has since been restored.

Investigation continues and the Police says anybody found culpable will be taken through the due process of the law.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
Related Articles: