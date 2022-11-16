Police probe shooting incident at Kenyasi

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
The Police has said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region, Tuesday, 15th November 2022, which resulted in the death of one person and injury to four others.
Following the incident, some members of the community went on rampage in the town causing destruction to two vehicles.
Police have intensified law, order and security operations in the area and calm has since been restored.
Investigation continues and the Police says anybody found culpable will be taken through the due process of the law.
