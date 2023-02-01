Police probing viral video in which woman accused officer of killing her brother

The Gospel singer and her late brother

The Ghana Police Service says it has commenced investigations into an alleged incident in which a police officer is said to have killed a man at West Hills Mall.

According to a January 31, 2023 statement, the policsaid its "Professional Standard Bureau (PPSB) has contacted the said woman in the viral video claiming to be a brother of the now deceased (Shadrack) to assist in investigations.



“The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which a female who identifies herself as Perpetual Didier alleges that the action of a Police Officer has caused the death of her brother.



“The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced investigation into the allegation and has contacted Madam Perpetual Didier to assist the investigation,” the statement said.



The statement added that the police assures the public of a thorough investigation into the matter.



Background:

Gospel musician, Perpetual Didier alleged in a viral video that her brother was killed by some police officers.



According to her, the incident happened at the West Hills Mall in Accra on January 30, 2022.



The musician explained that her brother, only named Shadrach, was brutally assaulted by the uniformed policemen, leading to his untimely death.



“Someone should tag the IGP. I need justice for my brother. Tell him that this is a crime one of his men has done to my family by killing my brother. We are all Ghanaians with equal rights and freedom. Why will you use your position to take someone’s life?” she said in her Facebook Live video, amidst tears.



How the incident came about:

In her narration, her brother (the deceased) had gone to the West Hills Mall to withdraw money in order to purchase some items intended to be sent to his sister in Germany.



She added that, from what an eyewitness told her, the police demanded that her brother hand over his bag to be searched, but he refused.



This then led to the police officer getting agitated and then hitting and pushing him to the ground.



Perpetual added that her brother fell to the ground and hit his head on the floor, breaking his neck in the process.



He is said to have lost consciousness, at which time the police officer tased the motionless man on the floor.

It is believed that this worsened the state the young man was already in, leading to his death.







