Police punish recalcitrant commuters for failing to use Madina-Adenta footbridge

Some of the recalcitrant commuters were made to kneel for hours

Municipal authorities with the help of the Ghana Police Service is taking on commuters who have not been using the footbridges constructed over the Madina-Adenta highway.

Reports indicate that a joint team of the local municipal assembly and security officers have over the past few days been using several means to deter commuters from making the dangerous crossing of the main road instead of the footbridges.



As part of the measures, security officers stationed around the footbridges have punished several offenders by taking some through drills, forcing others to clean the streets whilst some have been made to kneel under the scorching sun.



Popular sports journalist, Saddick Adams, took to his Twitter handle to share information on how the police were enforcing compliance.



“Scores of recalcitrant people being punished for refusing to use footbridge. I understand some have knelt for over an hour. Gladdens my heart. Thank you @GhPoliceService,” he tweeted accompanying the post with pictures of some offenders being dealt with by the Police.

The Government of Ghana had to speed up work on the Madina-Adenta footbridges after residents in the area protested over the absence of same which had resulted in the death of some commuters who risked their lives to cross the road in the midst of high speeding cars.



After the construction was completed, some commuters still continued crossing the road instead of using the footbridges. It has been argued that the architectural design of the footbridge which is described by many as being long and winding is what has accounted for the refusal of commuters to use them.



