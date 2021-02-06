Police rallies benevolent support to distribute free nose masks

The police distributed the masks and sanitizers to Elmina and its environs

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP (Mrs) Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong has implored corporate institutions, groups and individual philanthropists to support the command with its free nose masks distribution exercise to the general public.

She said the move, if sustained, would go a long way to encourage more people to wear the nose masks to protect themselves against contracting the COVID-19 pandemic.



DCOP Twumasi-Sarpong made the appeal when she led personnel of the Service to distribute nose masks, face shields and bottles of hand sanitisers to residents of Elmina and its environs.



Together with Nana Kwodo Kondua V, Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, and Kastle FM, a Cape Coast-based radio station, the Police gave out hundreds of nose-masks to fishers, fishmongers and the general public at the Elmina landing site, markets and lorry stations.



The gesture formed part of the strategies to ensure compliance with wearing of nose masks to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A philanthropist, Francis Ejaku Donkor, donated the nose masks and sanitisers for distribution.



The Police would continue to strictly enforce the law, the Regional Commander stressed, adding that “our responsibility is the protection of lives and property and whatever it takes for us to do that, we will do it”.



She said similar exercises would be carried out in Mankessim, Assin Fosu, Kasoa, Agona Swedru, Twifo Praso, Dunkwa and other parts of the region to ensure that people were well protected against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nana Kwodo Kondua V, Omanhene of Edina Traditional Area advised his people to always wear nose masks and adhere to the established protocols to protect themselves from contracting the disease.