Police re-arrests 7 out of 12 prisoners who escaped lawful custody

Seven prison escapees have been rearrested

The Tema Regional Police Command has rearrested seven out of twelve prisoners who escaped custody during the Easter festivities.

MyNewsGh.com reported earlier that some twelve prisoners escaped police custody after one of them poured hot porridge on the face of a Police Officer who was on duty.



According to a statement by the Police, three of the prisoners were found at their hideout at Kubekrom No.2 on the same day of escape whiles the remaining three were picked up from Juapong in the Volta Region with the support of information from the public.

The seventh prisoner is said to have surrendered to the Police himself and will be arraigned before court for escaping lawful custody.



