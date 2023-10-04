Police refute Adom FM report of confusion during #OccupyBoG demo

Protesters at the #OccupyBoG march

The Ghana Police Service refuted reports that there was confusion when #OccupyBoG demonstrators wanted to send their petition to the Bank of Ghana.

This comes on the back of news in circulation on social media that there’s been confusion after the police formed a barricade to prevent protestors from heading to the Bank of Ghana.



“We wish to strongly encourage the public to disregard this misinformation, as there has not been any confusion whatsoever since the beginning of the demonstration and we look forward to having a very peaceful demonstration at the end of the day,” a brief statement from the Police explained.



The #OccupyBoG demonstration by the Minority in Parliament to call out governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison over what they say is wanton dissipation of the scarce financial resources at the bank.

The demonstration is also intended to call out Dr. Ernest Addison, and his lieutenants to vacate their posts after they allegedly supervised the loss of ¢60.8 billion.



Ghanaians from other regions have gathered in Accra for the protest which is expected to end at the Ministry of Finance.



