Police releases woman arrested for wishing Akufo-Addo dead

The Ghana Police Service has released Salamatu Mohammed, a mother of four, arrested for wishing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dead in a viral video.

The lawyer of Salamatu Mohammed, Gideon Koku Abotsi, who disclosed this in an interview with GhanaWeb, said that his client was not charged with any crime by the police.



He confirmed that the police arrested Salamatu Mohammed because of the viral video and that they (the police) said they will be investigating the matter further.



“We manage to secure a bail for her (Salamatu Mohammed). She was not charged with any crime (but) the police will continue the investigation,” he told GhanaWeb.



Lawyer Abotsi added that he was grateful to the Ghana Police Service for releasing his client.



GhanaWeb’s earlier report indicated that Salamatu Mohammed was arrested for wishing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dead in a viral video.



In the said viral video, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the woman, who was berating the president for the current economic conditions in the country, questioned why witches and ritualists from the northern parts of Ghana have not killed the president yet.

“Akufo-Addo we are begging you in the name of God, we cannot even afford pots to cook our food. Do you want us to use your head to cook?



“Now the price of an aluminium cooking pot has increased from 6 million (GH¢ 600) to 12 million (GH¢1200). Why?



“God will punish you. The witches in Ghana and the ritualist from the north can’t you kill this man… I have four children; do you know the feeding fees I pay? Do you know the feeding fee, I am going to pay today… Idiot,” she said in Twi.



Watch the video below:







You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/