Police reportedly grab robbers who kill colleague in Ablekuma

The robbers who were involved in the killing of a police officer at Ablekuma have reportedly been arrested.

A video captured with persons at the Star Oil Filling Station suggests that the arrest of the four robbers happened a few hours after they committed the cruel act in the early hours of Thursday, June 22, 2023.



Individuals gathered at the filling station mobbed the area of the scene while some shouted 'the robbers have been caught'.



The incident unfolded when a group of robbers attempted to carry out a robbery at the Star Oil Filling Station in Ablekuma Fan Milk, a suburb of Accra.



Tragically, their criminal actions resulted in the fatal shooting of a police officer who was accompanying a bullion van during his duty. According to sources, the officer was seated in the front of the vehicle when the assailants attacked, mercilessly firing multiple shots at close range.



The Ghana Police swiftly launched a manhunt operation to arrest the robbers.

Their diligent efforts led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the four suspects allegedly involved in the robbery and the murder of the police officer.







