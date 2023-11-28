Police rescues two-year-old boy from being used for money rituals

File photo

The police at Senya Beraku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region have rescued a two-year-old whose kidnappers had attempted to use him for money rituals.

According to a report by Rainbow Radio Accra, the police were alerted by a local farmer who discovered the baby lying down in the middle of the night, surrounded by a calabash full of food and eggs.



“Senya Beraku is a fishing and farming community. So the hunter said that while returning from his hunt, he heard the continued cry of a baby, so he decided to follow the sound because it was around 1:00 am and nobody farms around that time.”

“He said that upon getting closer, he saw a baby lying down and eggs in a calabash being decorated as if someone were trying to summon a spirit, and he immediately concluded that the man attempted to use the baby for rituals.”



“He said he hid himself in the bush, waiting to catch the person who brought the baby, but nobody showed up, so he quickly called the police, who came to the scene to come for the baby. The police are currently looking for the mother or parents of the baby,” Rainbow Radio Accra’s Oheneba Ademah reported.