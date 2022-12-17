0
Police restore calm at Bator; arrest 15 suspects over violent chieftaincy dispute

18544783 Two of the suspects arrested in connection to the violence

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Police have restored law, order, and security at Bator in the Volta Region and arrested 15 suspects so far in connection with a violent chieftaincy dispute which resulted in the death of five people and injury to others.

The injured victims are responding to treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Bator Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

The Police have so far retrieved two locally manufactured single-barrel guns, one locally manufactured pistol, and one live BB cartridge from the suspects.

Security has since been beefed up within the Bator township and surrounding communities while the 15 suspects are in custody assisting the investigation.

