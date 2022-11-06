0
Menu
News

Police restore calm at Enchi; investigate violent chieftaincy dispute

Police 620x330 610x330 Some police officials

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The police have restored calm at Enchi in the Western North Region after a violent chieftaincy dispute resulted in the death of four people and injury to one other person.

Security has since been beefed up in the palace, Enchi township and surrounding communities.

Police say investigation is ongoing and crime scene experts and reinforcement teams have been dispatched from the national headquarters in Accra and surrounding Police Regions to support the Western North Regional Police Command.

“We wish to urge the public, in this case, our revered chieftaincy institution which is the embodiment of our customs, traditions and values to use peaceful and due judicial process in resolving differences in order to avoid such needless deaths,” a Police statement said.

The police further assured that the perpetrators of the violent attack will be arrested to face justice.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood