Police restore calm at Enchi; investigate violent chieftaincy dispute

Some police officials

The police have restored calm at Enchi in the Western North Region after a violent chieftaincy dispute resulted in the death of four people and injury to one other person.

Security has since been beefed up in the palace, Enchi township and surrounding communities.



Police say investigation is ongoing and crime scene experts and reinforcement teams have been dispatched from the national headquarters in Accra and surrounding Police Regions to support the Western North Regional Police Command.

“We wish to urge the public, in this case, our revered chieftaincy institution which is the embodiment of our customs, traditions and values to use peaceful and due judicial process in resolving differences in order to avoid such needless deaths,” a Police statement said.



The police further assured that the perpetrators of the violent attack will be arrested to face justice.