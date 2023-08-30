Police restore calm at Godenu, 12 suspects arrested

The Ghana Police Service have restored calm in Gordenu, a community near Hohoe in the Volta Region, following a violent clash with community members which resulted in the setting of a police patrol vehicle on fire.

According to the police, the disturbance occurred on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after a patrol vehicle was involved in an accident with a motorbike rider.



The incident claimed the lives of two individuals, and the injured motorbike rider is currently under medical care for sustained injuries.



“The Police have restored calm at Gordenu near Hohoe in the Volta Region following a violent disturbance in which a Police patrol vehicle which was involved in an accident with a motorbike rider was set on fire by some members of the community.



“Two people lost their lives in the violence and the motor rider who sustained injury during the accident is currently receiving medical attention,” part of the statement by the police read.



The police added that so far, twelve people have been arrested and one bruni pistol retrieved.



As a measure to reinforce security and ensure law and order, authorities have heightened security protocols in the Hohoe township and its adjacent communities.

“Twelve people have so far been arrested and one Bruni pistol retrieved. Police continue investigation into the incident including the circumstances under which the two people lost their lives.



“Security has since been deepened in Hohoe township and its surrounding communities to ensure law and order,” the police added.



