0
Menu
News

Police restore calm at Golden Star Resources at Wassa Benso

Police 620x330 610x330 Some disturbances between some members of the community and the mining community was recorded

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Police have restored law, order and security at Golden Star Resources, a mining site at Wassa Benso in the Western region following disturbances between some members of the community and the mining company.

The incident is reported to have resulted in the death of one person, injury to four others and damage to some property belonging to the company.

Police have since beefed up security in Wassa Benso and its environs.

A statement issued by the law enforcement agency said “Police have also reached out to some opinion leaders of the Benso community as well as the Vice President and Managing Director of Golden Star Resources all as part of police effort to maintain peace within the community.

“We would like to urge all parties to remain calm as the police investigate the incident and bring any persons found culpable to face justice.”

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media