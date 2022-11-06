0
Menu
News

Police restore calm to Enchi, start probe into deadly chieftaincy dispute

Ghana Police Logo Service Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police have restored calm in the town of Enchi, in the Western North Region, following a violent chieftaincy dispute that has claimed some lives.

According to a November 6, 2022 statement, “security has been beefed up in the palace, the Enchi township and surrounding communities.”

The dispute led to the loss of four lives and injury to another person, the statement signed by Director of Public Affairs, CSP Grace Ansah-Akrofi disclosed.

The Police have also commenced investigations with officers dispatched from the National Headquarters to support the Western North Regional Police Command.

“We wish to urge the public, in this case, our revered chieftaincy institution which is the embodiment of our customs , traditions and values to use peaceful and due judicial process in resolving differences in order to avoid such needless deaths,” the statement added.

Read the police statement below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
Related Articles: