Police retrieve AK47 riffles from NDC PC, others after Savelugu shooting

The Northern Regional Security Taskforce has announced it has retrieved an AK47 rifle with two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition at the residence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate and MP-elect for the Savelugu constituency, Alhaji Yakubu Iddris.

According to the task force, they also retrieved another AK47 rifle loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition and 21 additional G3 ammunition from the residence of the Chief of Doku, Naa Mohammed Ahmed, in Savelugu.



Alhassan Dawuda, 30 years and Mohammed Fadila, 27 years were also arrested for possession of firearms.



At a press briefing in Tamale, the Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Timothy Yoosa Bonga revealed the NDC Parliamentary Candidate and MP-elect for the Savelugu constituency, Alhaji Yakubu Iddris, is yet to report to the police.



He also indicated the shooting incident which claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl with three others injured after an unknown person fired a gun into an NDC crowd is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Northern Regional Minister and Chairman of the Northern Region Security Council, Salifu Saeed, has condemned the burning of lorry tyres by some NDC faithfuls in Tamale.



According to him, the security will deal with any group of persons whose actions and inactions will mare the peace of the region.



