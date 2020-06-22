General News

Police retrieve body floating on Volta Lake near Adomi Bridge

An unknown dead body found floating on Volta Lake has been retrieved by Police at Atimpoku in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region .

The Assembly member for Atimpoku Electoral Area Amotia George told Kasapa News the unknown body was found floating on the lake 30 meters away from the Adomi Bridge Sunday morning.



He informed police about the incident.



Police proceeded to the scene of crime and found a male adult about 32 years of old dressed in white and green Lacoste floating on the lake and a pair of blue jeans shorts found about 110 meters away from the Volta lake suspected to be the victims shorts.

According to the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, the body of the deceased was removed from the lake and carefully inspected but there were no marks of assault to suspect any foul play.



He said identity of the deceased is unknown hence announcements were made on local information centers within and radio station media to assist Police trace the relatives of the deceased.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

