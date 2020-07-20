General News

Police reveal why 29-year-old man was shot at Buduburam

File Photo: DSP Irene Oppong said the victim turned on the police upon seeing them

The Ghana Police Service has explained circumstances that led to the shooting of a 29-year-old man by some officers at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central Region.

The Central Regional Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Irene Oppong, said the Kasoa Divisional Police Patrol Team had a distress call in the early hours of Saturday that a young man, armed with two cutlasses, was chasing people at the Gomoa Buduburam taxi station.



She said the victim turned on the police upon seeing them.



“Police in an attempt to disarm victim shot him in the leg but victim grew more violent and aggressive and was shot on the left arm to disarm him but he fell down and died.”



The incident was immediately reported to the investigator on duty, then, at the Gomoa Buduburam Police Station, near which it happened.

“[The] body was inspected and two gunshot wounds were seen on victim’s body, one on the left leg and another on his left shoulder.”



A car key was found in his pocket.



The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for preservation, identification and autopsy.



DSP Irene Oppong said the police have already begun investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.