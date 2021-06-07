Police secure 40-year jail term for two robbers, three remanded, one declared wanted

File photo: Police in the Upper East are intensifying security

The Upper East Regional Command has arrested and put before court five accused armed robbers and are pursuing one other alleged suspect to be involved in some robbery cases in the Upper East Region.

The operation forms part of a new security strategy to deal with violent crimes especially robbery in the region.



In Bawku, Awinaba Ayembil Joel, 30, a farmer who was wanted in a robbery case at Zebilla was arrested at Wassa Akropong where he had gone into hiding after the suspected robbery.



He was subsequently arraigned before the Bawku Circuit Court on Friday, 4 June 2021.



He was charged for conspiracy and robbery and sentenced to 25 years in hard labor. One Mathias Asagba, 20, who was also arrested and accused of murder appeared before the Bolgatanga Circuit Court on 26 May 2021. He was convicted to 15 years in hard labor.



Meanwhile, at Sandema, a suspect Salifu Gola was identified by one of his robbery victims was arrested on 18 May 2021.

This led to the arrest of his accomplices; Amadou Sambou and Adam Yaro.



Their arrests follow police investigation into a complaint lodged with the Sandema Police that on 16 May 2021 at about 9:15 am, a victim of robbery was travelling on the Fumbinsi-Kanjaga road to visit his wife when he was attacked on a section of the road.



He was beaten and his motorbike was robbed at gunpoint.



All three accused persons have been remanded in police custody. They are expected to reappear on 28 June 2021. The Police however noted that another suspect, identified as Iddrisu Mahadu is on the run, in connection with the same robbery case.



In a related development, the Navarongo District Police Command arrested a suspect, Ayandoor Azupere, 28.

A locally manufactured pistol and two live cartridges were retrieved when the suspect was stopped and searched at Nagtunia. He was charged with possession of firearm without authority.



The suspect has been remanded in police custody to reappear on 8 June 2021.



The Upper East Regional Command, in a statement issued on 7 June 2021, assured the general public of "a robust security posture to ensure provision of maximum security to protect lives and properties".



The police, therefore, urged the residents to be willing to volunteer information to assist Police to investigate and clamp down on criminals.