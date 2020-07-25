General News

Police seize gun of Hawa Koomson

Hawa Koomson disrupted a voters' a registration exercise when she fired shots

Police in the Central Region have confirmed retrieval of the gun used by MP for Awutu Senya East following the chaos that erupted at the constituency in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The lawmaker also submitted documents covering the weapon after she honoured an invitation extended to her by the Central Regional Police Command Friday.



The police said it has since taken her statement as the case is further moved to the CID Headquarters in Accra pending advice from the Attorney General’s Department.



“Police have retrieved a weapon and ammunitions together with license covering the weapon”, a spokesperson for the police at the Central Regional Police Headquarters, DSP Irene Oppong said adding: “Currently the case docket has been handed to the CID Headquarters in Accra for the case to continue.”



Mrs Koomson has since been released. The police spokesperson did not confirm or deny whether the lawmaker has been charged.



“This is beyond surprise”, said legal practitioner Samson Lardy Anyenini who was commenting on the matter.

Background



Koomson who is also the Minister for Special Development Initiatives has come under fire over a warning shot at Steps to Christ voter registration during a confrontation between members of the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party.



Her action has received widespread criticisms from the public with some people calling for her resignation and prosecution, although some members of her party have said such calls are unnecessary.



Several civil society organizations, religious groups, and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had demanded her immediate arrest and prosecution over the unfortunate incident.



Some have also called for her resignation or outright dismissal.

After the confrontation which led to gunshots being fired and motorbikes being burned, Hawa Koomson explained that she fired the shot in self-defence.



Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident on Monday morning.



The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) subsequently filed a criminal complaint against the Awutu Senya East MP.



ASEPA made the complaint in a petition to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service demanding the arrest of the MP.



“We also demand a compensation or restitution package for all the owners of the motorbikes that were burnt down by the hoodlums and any other property that was destroyed in the process,” the group also said.

