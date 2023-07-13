Police sergeant found dead at Bia-Tano Forest checkpoint

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

A policeman who was detailed to a checkpoint at the Bia-Tano Forest has been shot dead by unknown assailants, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The lifeless body of Sergeant Titus Avoka Azasiyande in a pool of blood was discovered in the early hours of Thursday, July 13, 2023.



His service rifle number 158468 with the safety catch was fully open and an empty shell was lying beside him.



The Ghana Police Service has yet to formally comment on the incident.



Police at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region revealed to MyNewsGh.com that a timber truck driver who was driving on the Kasapin-Bediako highway on reaching Bia – Tano forest snap check saw the lifeless body of a police officer lying on top of his rifle.

A Police Patrol team proceeded to the scene and saw the lifeless body of Titus Avoka Azasiyande, of Mim police who was detailed at the Bia – Tano forest snap check duty with blood all over his body



Police retrieved his Vivo mobile phone, food wrapped in a polythene bag and his Honda motorbike from the scene of the incident.



The body has since been deposited at Goaso Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.