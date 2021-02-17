Police stabs fellow tenant dead in compound house ECG bills disagreement

Police stabbed a co-tenant over a disagreement on sharing of electricity bill

A Community Protection Assistant (Community Police) is in the grips of Police in Dunkwa Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region for stabbing a co-tenant over a disagreement relating to the sharing of electricity bills and the failure of the deceased to his part of the arrears.

According to reports from the local media, the Community Police whose name was given as Owusu Boateng engaged Collins Dorman the victim in fisticuffs for failing to pay his electricity which has been in arrears for a very long time.



Owusu Boateng who was enraged is said to have reached for a knife from his pocket and stabbed Collins Dorman in the chest with blood oozing out profusely from the stab wound which led to his eventual death.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St. Mikes Hospital Mortuary as police continue with investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the swift intervention of the Police saved Owusu Boateng from been lynched by the youth in the community.



The outraged youth according to the local media blocked roads and burnt tyres to register their displeasure.