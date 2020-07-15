Politics

Police stood aloof while my agents were being beaten - Dumelo cries

Actor John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has expressed concerns over the violent treatment meted out to agents of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

A statement from John Dumelo’s team indicated that agents of the NDC have been brutalized in the presence of Policemen who stand aloof.



It further said the incumbent MP has been made aware of the challenge they are going through and asked that she deals with it or they will take the laws into their own hands.



“Should she continue to remain indifferent to the concerns raised that she has been made aware of severally, alternative reliefs within the confines of our laws will be sought by this Campaign team to ensure the protection of all constituents from acts of thuggery and hooliganism."

