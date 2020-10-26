Police to quiz NDC’s Asawase executive for ‘attacking’ officers

Some NDC supporters

Police in the Ashanti Region has invited the Asawase Constituency Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yakubu Tony Aidoo, for questioning.

This is in connection with the arrest of some 10 men believed to be NDC activists, a situation which sparked reactions from party supporters on Sunday.



According to the police footages widely shared online, the NDC stalwart verbally assaulted policemen on duty as he demanded the immediate release of the suspects in custody.



The Public Affairs Director of the Ashanti Regional Police Command says Tony Aidoo will be assisting police in their investigations.



“We are hereby inviting some persons who were captured in a video in an angry mood demanding for the release of some 10 suspected armed robbers,” he said, adding: “We are cautioning these individuals to report themselves before 9am Monday to assist police to investigate the issue.”



Noted among these individuals who nearly caused chaos at the Suame Police Station is Asawase NDC Communication Director.

Meanwhile, nine out of the 10 suspects arrested have been released.



This was after a team of lawyers joined MP for the Constituency, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, to get them out of police custody.



Although the police said the suspects were arrested in response to recent cases of armed robbery within the regional capital, MP for the area disagrees.



He said the action by the police is state-sponsored.



“We have the conviction that the police actions are sponsored by the government and it’s meant to displace the focus of NDC but we are firm and resolute.”