Police vehicle transporting suspects runs over a motorcyclist killing him instantly

The vehicle which was involved in the accident

One person has been killed in an accident involving a police vehicle at Basunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The unidentified individual was knocked down by the police vehicle that was transferring suspects from the regional capital of Damongo to Tamale in the Northern.



The suspects, eight of them, were arrested in Buipe after they violently attacked members of the Fulani community in the town.



They were sent into police custody in Damongo but the youth of the town mobilized and invaded the police station to demand their release.

The police then decided to transfer the suspects to safety in Tamale.



The police vehicle crashed at Bususu, killing one person while the suspects sustained minor injuries.



The police in the region have confirmed the incident.