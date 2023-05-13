Police warn land guards against fomenting trouble

Divisional Police Commander for Ningo, ASP Willinton Folley

The Divisional Police Commander for Ningo, ASP Willinton Folley is warning land guards to stay away from voting exercise at Ningo Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to Starr News, ASP Folley stated that since Ghana has chosen the path of democracy the Police will make sure that it is protected and nurtured.



“We have met the contestants at the regional and divisional levels and we have made our points to them that we wanted sanity on the grounds. So we made it known to them that we will not tolerate anybody bringing land guards to foment trouble on the grounds.



“We have mobilized enough personnel on the ground who are in mufti and in uniform and we will make sure that we contain any agitation that will mar the election,” he added.

The largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) will today May 13, 2023, elect a Presidential Candidate and Parliamentary candidates to lead the party to the 2024 general elections.



Voting will take place in 275 constituencies for the Presidential election and 216 for the Parliamentary.



In all, over 3,560 delegates are expected to cast their votes at 420 centres and for two Presidential as well as 739 Parliamentary candidates. A total of 47 candidates are going unopposed.