Police warn of prosecution over coronavirus safety breach

Police have warned residents of Abor and surrounding communities that they would be prosecuted if they disregard the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The warning follows the non-adherence to the safety measures, especially the wearing of face masks.



A statement signed by Superintendent Daniel Carlos Atongnab, the Abor District Commander of Police and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the District command would undertake an operation to check the wearing of face masks on Monday.



"Due to the pace at which the Coronavirus pandemic is fast spreading in the country, the District Command on Monday will embark on an operation to check the wearing of face mask in public places," it said.

It said all driver unions, motor riders, and transport operators were to ensure their passengers adhere to the directives at all times.



The statement said the directive must be embraced by every individual, and that "offenders will be prosecuted without mercy."



It said the exercise would be sustained until there was a change in attitude for better adherence to the protocols.